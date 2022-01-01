Aromas Grill
Open today 7:30 AM - 9:30 PM
320 Reviews
$$
304 Carpenteria Rd
Aromas, CA 95004
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 9:30 pm
Location
304 Carpenteria Rd, Aromas CA 95004
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
El Frijolito
El Frijolito Restaurant is a family owned restaurant serving the Watsonville community for over 37 years.
The Rustic Table Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Togo's
Corporate Location
The FarmHouse
Come in and enjoy!!