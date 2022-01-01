Aromas Peruvian Cuisine
Come on in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
235 Main Avenue • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
235 Main Avenue
Norwalk CT
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Classica Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Valencia Luncheria
Come in and enjoy!
Leonardo's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Troupe429
At Troupe429, we pride ourselves on being a safe space of inclusivity and acceptance. We have a zero tolerance policy on hate crimes or discrimination in any form by anyone. We are open and understanding to any report of hate, abuse, or assault that is experienced or witnessed. Anyone found to express sexism, racism, ableism, ageism, homophobia, fatphobia, transphobia, or hatefulness of any kind are not welcome at Troupe429 and will be asked to leave.