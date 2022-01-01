Go
Aromi Italian Restaurant

Authentic Italian Restaurant located in the heart of Summerlin, Las Vegas. Robust flavors, classic family recipes with a modern twist. Where everyone is family - join us!

2110 N Rampart Blvd #110

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Parmigiana$19.00
Eggplant Layered with Mozzarella Cheese, Basil Flavored Tomato Sauce
Pollo$24.00
Pan-Seared Chicken Breast with White Wine, Butter and Capers, Roasted Potatoes
Lasagna$22.00
Our Classic Home-Made Layered Pasta with Bechamel, Meat Sauce and Shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano
Salmone$32.00
Pan-Seared Scottish Salmon with Roasted Vegetable Flavored Forbidden Rice and Citrus Sauce
Burrata$16.00
Imported Italian Burrata Cheese with Wild Arugula, Golden Beet and Vincotto Dressing
Fritto Misto$18.00
Deep Fried Calamari and Shrimp with Asparagus, Sauteed Shishito Peppers and Lightly Spicy Marinara Sauce
Rigatoni$19.00
Bolognese Sauce (All Beef)
Ravioli$25.00
Wild Mushroom Ravioli with Short Ribs and Its Own Demi Glaze
Insalata Aromi$15.00
Mixed Greens and Frisee Salad with Roasted Almonds, Freeze-Dried Cherries, House Cured Duck Proscuitto and Sweet Maui Onion Dressing
Spaghetti$16.00
Marinara Sauce, Fresh Basil
Location

Las Vegas NV

Las Vegas NV

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
