Breakfast & Brunch
American

Fry Guy Southern HomeStyle Cuisine II

Open today 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM

9140 Edgeworth Dr.

Capitol Heights, MD 20743

Popular Items

Whiting$3.99
1 pc 6-8oz fish
Chicken and Fish (3 whole wings and 2 pc fish whiting, trout or catfish$20.75
Chicken Dinner (4 Wings with two sides$19.75
4 whole wings with 2 sides
wing combo (4 wings with fries and drink$13.25
4 whole crispy wings with fries and drink
Tender and Waffle$10.99
4 tenders with waffle
Chicken Wing$2.50
1pc
3PC Fish Dinner (Whiting, Trout or 2 pc Catfish up-charge)$14.99
3Pc fish whiting or trout or 2pc catfish with two homemade sides, bread and sauce
Bbq Sauce$0.50
Fish Combo with fries and a drink (2pc fish whiting/trout)$11.25
2 pc fish (whiting/trout) with fries, sm coleslaw and drink
Chicken and Waffle (3 wings and waffle)$13.49
3 whole wings with choice of waffle
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 7:00 pm

Location

9140 Edgeworth Dr., Capitol Heights MD 20743

