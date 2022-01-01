Aroy Thai Restaurant
Fresh Thai Food!
3896 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest
Popular Items
Location
3896 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest
Walker MI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Blue Chip Food Truck
West Michigan's traveling food truck. Typically in downtown locations like Rosa Parks Circle, City and County parks, and street side in the downtown core. Visit our website for public event schedule and private engagement opportunities. www.bluechipfoodtruck.com
Which Wich
Come in and enjoy
Senora Arepa
Venezuelan Arepa Restaurant
The Grales
The Grales = Holy Grale + gralehaus + gralegarten + Grale Goods
Four thoughtful food & beverage experiences located within our Original Highlands (Louisville, KY) campus.