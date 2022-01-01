Go
Aroy Thai Restaurant

Fresh Thai Food!

3896 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest

N4. Curry Pad Thai$11.00
Rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts, & green onions in yellow curry topped with crushed peanuts & lemon.
N6. Drunken Noodle$11.00
Wide rice noodles, eggs, green peppers, onions, bean sprouts, basil & bamboo.
A5. Crispy Roll (4)$6.00
Minced chicken, onions, vermicelli & carrots wrapped in rice paper, served with sweet chili sauce.
N1. Pad Thai$11.00
Rice noodle, eggs, bean sprouts & green onions topped with crushed peanuts & lemon.
FR4. Curry Fried Rice$10.00
Rice, peas, carrots, white onions, green onions & eggs in yellow curry sauce.
A1. Veggie Roll (1)$2.00
Vermicelli, carrots, cabbage & celery wrapped in an eggroll shell, served with plum sauce.
A3. Crab Rangoon (5)$4.00
Minced crab meat mixed with cream cheese wrapped in a crispy wonton, served with light sweet sauce.
FR1. Fried Rice$10.00
Rice, peas, carrots, white onions, green onions & eggs.
FR2. Aroy Fried Rice$10.00
Rice, peas, carrots, white onions, green onions, pineapple & eggs in Thai sweet and tangy sauce.
N5. Peanut Curry Noodle$11.00
Rice noodles topped with carrots & green beans in peanut curry sauce.
3896 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest

Walker MI

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
