Theismann's Restaurant Virtual Cocktail Class

A real peach of a cocktail class!

A Real Peach of a Cocktail$45.00
Join us virtually on Sunday, March 20th at 6pm when we'll teach you how to muddle a real peach of a whiskey cocktail - The Blarney Stone Smash - paired with a tasty snack for two!
Kits come with all the ingredients you need to make two cocktails and a food pairing for two. Just $45 per kit, including the virtual class.

Space is limited - reserve your spot today!

Cocktail kits will be available for pickup at Theismann's Restaurant on Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 20. Zoom instructions will be emailed to you.
Email Events & Catering Director Emily Klassen at emily@alexrestpart.com with questions or to book your own private virtual or in person cocktail-making class!
Location

1800 Diagonal Rd Suite A

Alexandria VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
