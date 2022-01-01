ARP Gift Cards
Enjoy!
1800A Diagonal Road
Popular Items
Location
1800A Diagonal Road
Alexandria VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Theismann's Wine Collection
A real peach of a cocktail class!
Theismann's Restaurant
Celebrating the professional football career of Joe Theismann and the American traditions surrounding professional sports, Joe Theismann’s Restaurant presents a menu of upscale bar and pub fare, plus a full bar featuring beer, wine and craft cocktails. Open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch.
Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap
Come in and enjoy!!