Arpeggio Grill

Arpeggio Grill is the place where great cooking and fantastic vibes meet. Come in, we welcome all guests

6619 Airport Blvd

Popular Items

Tzatziki Sauce$0.69
Gyro Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, pepperoncini, onions, Greek feta cheese and kalamata olives. Topped with gyro meat, and served with our greek vinaigrette, tzatziki sauce, and pita bread.
Cheese Pizza (Large)$13.99
14" Made with fresh, hand-tossed dough, house made pizza sauce, and pure mozarella cheese.
Greek Salad$6.99
A bed of romaine lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, pepperoncini, and onions. Topped with Greek feta cheese and kalamata olives, served with our greek vinaigrette.
Arpeggio Mesa Platter$15.99
Hummus, baba ghanouj, tabouleh, dolma, falafel, and rice topped with chicken and beef shawerma. Served with pita bread.
Gyros$8.99
Hand-carved gyro meat topped with lettuce, onions, and tomatoes, rolled in pita bread.
Gyros Plate$13.99
Served with basmati rice, greek salad & pita bread.
(6) Falafel$5.99
A Vegetarian delight - A seasoned mixture of crushed garbanzo beans, parsley, garlic, onion and spices. (served with hummus)
Chicken Shawerma$13.99
Served with basmati rice, greek salad & pita bread.
(6) Dolma$5.99
Stuffed Grape Leaves: A vegetarian favorite- A seasoned mixture of rice, parsley, and chopped onions, hand-rolled in grape leaves, steamed and topped with extra-virgin olive oil. (served with tzatziki sauce)
Location

6619 Airport Blvd

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
