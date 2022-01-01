Go
Arriba Tortilla

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

40 Riley Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (882 reviews)

Popular Items

Monster Enchiladas
12" flour tortilla rolled with your choice of filling, fajita veg, chipotle smashed potatoes, corn salsa, enchilada sauce & cheese. Baked & topped with sour cream. Served with sides of rice & refried beans.
Veggie monster enchilada includes a 12" herb tortilla rolled with portabellas, zucchini, fajita veg, chipotle smashed potatoes, corn salsa, black beans, tomatilla sauce & cheese. Baked & topped with sour cream. Served with sides of rice and refried beans.
Guacamole Dip$11.61
Avacados, cilantro, garlic, jalapenos, onions, lime, orange, salt, pepper served in a corn tortilla bowl, garnished with pico de gallo.
Taco Family Pack$52.78
Includes twelve 6" flour tortillas with chicken, beef, rice, refried beans, cheese, lettuce, jalapenos, cilantro, hot sauce, pico de gallo and sour cream. Comes with chips & salsa.
Chicken Flautas$18.32
Three 12" flour tortillas rolled with chicken, corn salsa & cheese. Served on the side is sour cream, pico de gallo & jalapeno jelly.
Classic
Rolled with cheese, rice & beans. Served on the side is lettuce, pico de gallo & sour cream.
Quesadillas
All of our quesadillas start with a blend of freshly grated cheeses, melted to perfection & folded into a 12" tortilla. Served on the side is sour cream & pico de gallo.
Fajitas
Fajitas include four 6" flour tortillas, red, green & yellow peppers, red & yellow onions, rice, refried beans, corn pudding, cheese, sour cream, & pico de gallo.
Chips & Salsa$4.84
Traditional & Veggie Tomatilla
Traditional
3 corn tortillas rolled with your choice of filling, covered with enchilada sauce & cheese. Baked & topped with sour cream. Served with sides of rice & refried beans.
Veggie Tomatilla
3 corn tortillas rolled with zucchini, fajita veg, corn salsa, covered with tomatilla sauce & cheese. Baked & garnished with sour cream, sides of rice & beans.
Queso Dip$10.53
Shredded cheeses, jalapenos, onions & spices. Baked golden brown, garnished with pico de gallo.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Drive-Thru
40 Riley Street

East Aurora NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
