Go
Toast

Vixen's Wedding

Vixen’s Wedding is all about bright, flavorful food inspired by Goa, India and Portugal, using local ingredients from our beautiful state of Texas. Managing Chef/Partner Todd Duplechan uses spices, heat, and acidity to create a menu of delicious dishes that pair well with our hot Central Texas climate.

1813 E 6th St • $$$

Avg 4.5 (1138 reviews)

Popular Items

The Avocado Project$13.00
tequila, mezcal, yellow chartreuse, avocado, coriander, lime, mole bitters
Frogroni$12.00
gin, blackberry, ginger, lemon, lime
Wine Pairing For Two$78.00
Curated beverage pairings to go along with the Chef's Menu for Two.
Ratlami Sev (Chickpea Threads)$0.25
Alcohol orders must be accompanied by a food purchase.
Chef's Menu For Two$110.00
An ever changing, multi-course tasting menu from our Chefs. It is designed for two people to share.
Please notify us of any dietary restrictions or food allergies.
-
Aloo kampachi ceviche, mango, sweet potato, curry leaf tepache
-
fennel confit, cardamom yogurt, gooseberry, pistachio
-
rutabaga noodle, duck, black garlic, fennel curry
-
judion goa feijoada, grilled pork belly, escabeche, coconut basmati
-
roasted garlic naan, herbed yogurt, shishito chutney
-
smoked lamb foreshank, tamarind curry, pineapple, greens
-
chai bread pudding, strawberry, ginger, almond
Any Port In A Storm$13.00
house rum blend, tawny port, black tea, clarified milk, lemon
Chai Old Fashioned$13.00
ghee washed bourbon whiskey, american brandy, chai, vanilla, angostura
Disposable Silverware (optional)
Christmas Eve Dinner for 3-4$140.00
Christmas Eve Dinner for takeout 12/24
Piri Chicken, Charred Fennel Salad, Garlic Naan, Kachari, Coconut Rice, Acorn Squash & Holiday Spiced Ghee Cake.
Frozen Mango Lassi$12.00
rhum, vodka, mango, yogurt, coconut, lime
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1813 E 6th St

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lou's Eastside

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Yellow Jacket Social Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tamale House East

No reviews yet

Tex- Mex neighborhood spot. Family owned and operated since 1958. Beautiful outdoor dining. Following all social distancing guidelines. Please feel free to dine outside at this time in groups of 6 or less. Gracias

Canje

No reviews yet

Traditional meets modern in this new age Caribbean cuisine restaurant. The name refers to the Canje Pheasant the national bird of Guyana. We pull inspiration not just from mainland Guyana but from many of the islands in the region. From Jamaica to Puerto Rico, Canje will explore cooking techniques, ingredients, and the many expressions of vibrant food across the region.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston