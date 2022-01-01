Go
The Pool at ARRIVE

Currently closed for dine in.
All food + beverage options available TOGO!
Thank you for your support during this time.

1551 N Palm Canyon Dr

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$14.00
egg, cheddar, bacon, spicy yogurt, bell peppers, avocado, tomatillo salsa, breakfast potatoes
Juicy Lucy Burger$18.00
Sharp cheddar, red onion, lettuce, pickle, side of curly fries
BTL Charles Lafitte SPK Rose$44.00
Bacon, Egg + Cheddar Sandwich$15.00
Sesame bun, lettuce, side of breakfast potatoes
Chicken Caesar Wrap$15.00
tarragon dressing, sun-dried tomato wrap, fries
Egg White + Vegetable Frittata$16.00
Vegetables, house turkey sausage, tomato confit, feta
BTL Veuve Clicquot$98.00
Crisp Slab Bacon$7.00
Black pepper maple syrup
Avocado Toast$13.00
sourdough toast, parmesan, pickled red onions, creme fraiche, chives
Location

1551 N Palm Canyon Dr

Palm Springs CA

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
