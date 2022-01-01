Arrogant Frog Bar
Come in and enjoy!
1365 W Fullerton Ave
Location
1365 W Fullerton Ave
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0147
Nothing Bundt Cakes
The Bean @ SAC
Come in and enjoy espresso, coffee, tea, smoothies, bakery items and grab n go sandwiches.
Range
Come in and enjoy!
Local Option
OVERLORDS OF THE UNDERWORLD