Arrosta is a fast-casual cafe bringing the flavors of Italian street food to San Antonio for the first time. Peter Selig and the Maverick Restaurant Group deliver a bohemian cafe experience, featuring elevated counter service with baked goods and casual takeaway meals in countertop displays. Patrons can linger in cozy banquettes or retreat to the patio garden for relaxing breaks. Chef Christopher Carlson delivers a menu of rotisserie meats sold with savory sides and housemade breads, as well as Roman-style pizzas, paninis, and street-style fried foods. An all-day bar transitions from coffee drinks in the morning to Italian wines and beers in the evening.



1803 Broadway