Arrowhead Ales Brewing Company

Craft beers that push the limits of traditional styles.

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

2101 Callistoga Drive • $$

Avg 4.6 (449 reviews)

Popular Items

BBQ Lover$16.00
Dry rubbed 1/2 lb. tri blend patty, onion ring, cayenne pepper bacon, sharp white cheddar, beer BBQ, pretzel bun
Brewhouse Wings$10.00
6 wings brined for 24 hours, tossed in your choice of signature sauce
Fish & Chips$15.00
Beer battered cod, seasoned fries, house slaw & tartar sauce
Adult Kids Meal$14.00
House made chicken tenders & seasoned fries w/ beer BBQ or ranch.
Tenders cannot be tossed
Kids Hamburger$6.00
Angus burger on brioche bun - add cheese $0.50 *includes apple sauce cup
Proud American$15.00
1/2 lb tri blend patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, brioche bun
Basil Pesto Chicken$14.00
Herb marinated chicken breast, sliced tomato, arugula, mozzarella, basil pesto aioli, pretzel bun
Nashville Hot Chicken$14.00
Crispy chicken tossed in our Nashville hot oil, slaw, sweet pickles, roasted garlic aioli, brioche bun
Pretzel Twist$10.00
Oven baked pretzel twist w/ butter, parmesan & beer cheese sauce
The Cobb$13.00
Crispy or grilled chicken, chopped bacon, boiled egg, cheddar, diced avocado, mixed greens, tossed in house ranch
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Location

2101 Callistoga Drive

New Lenox IL

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

