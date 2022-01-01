Arrowhead BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
BBQ
621 Tanner Rd • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
621 Tanner Rd
Hodgenville KY
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Maillard Wood Fired Kitchen
We are a mobile pop-up restaurant specializing in Neapolitan-style pizza, while also offering custom menus for catered events.
Come in and enjoy!
The Whistle Stop
Come in and enjoy!
Deez Butts Bar-B-Que
Come in and enjoy!
The Wicked Eyed Woman
The Wicked Eyed Woman is a family owned business in the Historic Downtown Elizabethtown Square. She is in a 1880 year old building that was completely renovated three years ago. The business alone is a work of art, much less the original wall art and fabulous food! Come in and see it for yourself!