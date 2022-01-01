Go
Arrowood image

Arrowood

Open today 5:00 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

141 Reviews

$$

5846 NE SandyBlvd

Portland, OR 97213

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday5:00 am - 6:00 am, 7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 6:00 am, 7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 6:00 am, 7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 6:00 am, 7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 6:00 am, 7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 6:00 am, 7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 6:00 am, 7:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

5846 NE SandyBlvd, Portland OR 97213

Directions

Nearby restaurants

THB

No reviews yet

4835 NE Sandy Blvd., Portland, OR, 97213

Laurelwood Public House and Brewery

No reviews yet

Come see us and enjoy our award winning beers, great pub food and family friendly atmosphere.

Bam Pow

No reviews yet

We are a food Truck Serving Burgers, Fried Chicken Sandwiches, Hotdogs, and Salads

Fire on the Mountain Buffalo Wings

No reviews yet

Portland’s Original Wing Joint since 2005. In addition to offering the best Buffalo Wings this side of the divide, we’re known for an array of vegetarian and vegan options, our award-winning sauces, and a dessert menu featuring deep-fried twinkies and oreos. -- FREMONT LOCATION

Arrowood

orange star4.7 • 141 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston