Go
Toast

Arslans Turkish Street Food

Come in and experience Turkish culture and hospitality meshed with Santa Cruz's low-key vibe. The food is fresh, delicious and will leave you craving more...

113 Walnut Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Turkish delight$2.25
Flavors:
-Kiwi & Milk, Coconut (V) (GF)
-Blackberry (V) (GF)(Nuts Free)
-Rose Petals/Pomegranate/Pistachio (V)(GF)
-Milk/Double Pistachio (V)(GF)
-Mango/Pistachio (V)(GF)
-Pomegranate/Milk/Pistachio (GF)
-Saffron/Pomegranate/Pistachio (V)(GF)
-Milk/Chocolate/Pistachio (GF)
-Honey/Double Pistachio (GF)(V)
-Rose Petals, Chocolate & Milk, Roasted Hazelnuts (GF)
-Chocolate, Roasted Hazelnuts, Powder Pistachio (GF)
-Chocolate & Raspberry, Roasted & Ground Hazelnut (GF)
Halal Chicken Doner Kebab Plate$17.00
Served with pita, white sauce & choice of 2 sides.
Soda, 12 oz can$1.85
Coke, Diet Coke, 7-UP, Dr. Pepper or Diet Dr. Pepper
Halal Beef/Lamb Doner Kebab Plate$19.00
Served with pita, white sauce & choice of 2 sides.
Falafel Wrap$11.00
In lavash, with lettuce, tomato, red cabbage, carrots, Turkish seasoned onions, fresh herbs & white sauce.
Halal Beef/Lamb Doner Kebab Wrap$13.50
In lavash with lettuce, tomato, red cabbage, carrots, fries, Turkish seasoned onions, fresh herbs, & white sauce
Specialty Baklava$2.25
Specialty pistachio baklava. Sweethearts lips'
Falafel Plate$15.00
Served with pita, white sauce & choice of 2 sides.
Side of fries$3.00
Halal Chicken Doner Kebab Wrap$12.00
In lavash, with lettuce, tomato, red cabbage, carrots, fries, Turkish seasoned onions, fresh herbs & white sauce
See full menu

Location

113 Walnut Avenue

Santa Cruz CA

Sunday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Snap Taco

No reviews yet

Snap Taco is a festive taco spot bringing quick and tasty eats and drinks to the people. We’re inspired by the flavors found on planet earth, turning fresh, local and sustainable ingredients into new school tacos. Oh snap! Great for a quick bite, a gathering with friends or the whole family. Eat tacos, be happy.

Surf City Billiards - Santa Cruz

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lúpulo Craft Beer House

No reviews yet

Pick Up available daily 12-8PM
Sorry, we are not doing deliveries at this time.

Pacific Thai Santa Cruz Inc

No reviews yet

Casual Thai restaurant featuring traditional Thai cuisine and bobateas in the heart of Downtown Santa Cruz.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston