Go
Toast

Art Du Vin Long Beach

Art Du Vin is located in the heart of 4th Street’s bustling Retro Row District. Come visit us to find your new favorite wine!

2027 e. 4th st

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Land of Saints Pinot Noir
Dry, light, strawberry, raspberry and clove.
Cabernet Franc- Lo-Fi Wines
Juicy and a little funky, raspberries with a hint of bell pepper.
Fedelie Pet-Nat- Nero d'Avola
Natty and light pet-nat, really fresh fruit- strawberry and blood orange.
Suetta- Barbera, Grignolino, Freisa Blend
Soft with notes of strawberry and rhubarb, thyme and herbs on the nose.
Orangiosauro- Chardonnay & Cortese
Fun Italian Skin Contact, 80% Chard and 20% Cortese
See full menu

Location

2027 e. 4th st

Long Beach CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Tarantella Osteria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

VCREPES

No reviews yet

100% Plant Based Crepes

The Falcon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hot Java

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston