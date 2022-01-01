Art of Dosa

Go
Enjoy the best dish ever invented - the dosa, a delicious fermented rice and lentil creation from South India. Entire menu is plant-based, gluten free, and nut free.

72 W Adams St.

Popular Items

65 Dosa Wrap$13.50
Crispy Dosa filled with marinated vegan soy protein “65” (a spicy lime, chili, cilantro, curry leaf flavor) with fresh cabbage, delicious vegan curry leaf mayo sauce, with sides of extra sauce and green “gunpowder” spice blend. Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free. (Allergens: Soy & Coconut)
Idli Plate (4 pcs)$9.00
Fluffy steamed patties (4 pieces) made from fermented rice and lentil batter. Served with sides of flavorful sambar, mouthwatering coconut chutney, red pepper chutney, ginger pickle, and authentic black "gun powder" spice blend. Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free.
Biryani Plate$11.50
The famous Indian saffron rice pilaf served to the royalty of Hyderabad, slow cooked with an assortment of spices, mint, and fresh vegetables. Served with a sides of rasam and vegan “raita” (coconut-milk based yogurt with cucumber, onion, and cilantro). Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free. (Allergens: Coconut)
Chole Dosa Wrap$12.50
Buffalo Dosa Wrap$12.50
Crispy Dosa filled with marinated vegan “Buffalo” soy protein, fresh shredded cabbage and carrots, delicious vegan curry leaf mayo sauce, served with extra sauce and green “gunpowder” spice blend. Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free. (Allergens: Soy)
Masala Dosa Plate$12.50
The authentic dosa plate, served with traditional South Indian potato curry, creamy coconut chutney, sambar (hearty lentil vegetable soup), and flavorful orange “gunpowder” spice blend. Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free. (Allergens: Coconut)
Masala Dosa Wrap$12.50
Crispy Dosa filled with traditional South Indian potato curry, fresh cabbage, served with sides of sambar, coconut chutney, and orange “gunpowder” spice blend. Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free. (Allergens: coconut)
Ramen Dosa Wrap$14.00
Crispy Dosa filled with gluten free ramen noodles, vegan soy protein “Katsu", kimchi slaw, tasty vegan Sriracha mayo sauce, served with a side of extra sauce and black “gunpowder” spice blend. Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free. (Allergens: Soy)
Potato Curry Cup$3.50
Flavorful curried potatoes, traditionally eaten with Masala Dosa. Vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free. (Allergens: None)
Mysore Dosa Wrap$13.50
Location

72 W Adams St.

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
