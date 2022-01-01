Art of Pizza on State Street
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
727 South State st. • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
727 South State st.
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Flaco's Tacos Catering
Cater with Flaco's Tacos! We offer catering delivery & set up on orders over $100. Pick up is also available at all of our locations (please memo your location preference).
Sociale Chicago
Fun, friendly, fresh, neighborhood-inspired dining. Translated from the Italian word for "social", this concept delivers diverse and elevated comfort foods, accented by a community-focused casual setting.
Devil Dawgs - South Loop
The Haughtiest, Hippest, Coolest Hot Dog Stand in Chicago! We Cram our Stands with Comfort and Deliciousness. From Classic to Unique we have a Hot Dog for you. Our Specialty Dawgs and Our Fried Chicken Options are made to be the Best in the City. With hidden Gems of Steak Sliders, Hand Cut Fries and Milk Shakes that you will Run Back For. We Wont Let You Skip a Meal at Devil Dawgs.
The X Pot - Chicago
Come in and enjoy!