Art Of Roux

200 S. 34th Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fancy Burger$10.00
Our Red Beans and Rice comes in a 16oz. portions and is served w/Rice and Cornbread.
Side of Fries$3.00
Our Crawfish and Sausage Gumbo comes in a 16oz. portion and is served w/Rice and Cornbread.
Fried Oyster Tacos$12.00
Location

200 S. 34th Avenue

Hattiesburg MS

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Order online for curbside pickup! Please include a vehicle description in the special instructions so that we can serve you quickly!

