Go
Toast

Art of Salad

Chopped Salads, Craft Sandwiches, Pressed Juice, Fruit Smoothies

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

78 Ocean Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1706 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

78 Ocean Ave

Long Branch NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Whitechapel Projects

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rooney's Oceanfront Restaurant

No reviews yet

It's a large ocean...someone has to embrace it

Charley's Ocean Grill

No reviews yet

Charley’s Ocean Bar & Grill is a seaside restaurant & bar that offers quality meals, delicious cocktails and gorgeous views of the Atlantic Ocean. Our distinguished menu and atmosphere are inspired by a beach-life attitude, offering all patrons a "local summer" experience, all year round! Originally a speakeasy that dated to the 1930 pre-prohibition era, the spot is a part of Jersey Shore history and has always been the local gem of Long Branch’s beach scene. Situated past Pier Village and at the end of the Long Branch’s popular boardwalk, Charley’s stands right by Seven President’s Ocean Park beach. We offer free private parking for our patrons, along with beautiful views of the ocean.

LBK Grill

No reviews yet

LBK Grill Located at the Wave Resort / Pier village in Long Branch NJ, We do not accept reservation and Have outdoor Seating area only.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston