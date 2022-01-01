Artesano Cafe & Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
TAPAS
107 Green Lane
Attributes and Amenities
Location
107 Green Lane
Philadelphia PA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Bridgets Steakhouse
Tell Only Your Best Friends! A Modern Steakhouse situated one block from the Ambler Train Station featuring USDA Prime Meats, Fresh Seafood, Delicious Small Plates and Extensive Wine & Spirits Selection!
A King's Cafe 218
Come in and enjoy!
Lola's Garden
Lola’s Garden is an exciting part of the renewed energy entering Suburban Square in Ardmore. Inspired and curated by the local community, we offer a seasonally influenced, modern American culinary program that offers a variety of dietary options including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free selections. The beverage program is completely comprised of Pennsylvania sourced wines, beers, and spirits.
Bok Bar
Come in and enjoy!