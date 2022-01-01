Artesia restaurants you'll love

Artesia restaurants
Toast
  • Artesia

Must-try Artesia restaurants

Crimson Coward image

 

Crimson Coward

11938 1/2 south st, Artesia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
3 Tenders$11.00
3 tenders served with bread and pickles
Joey-Eat-Fries$15.00
boneless breast, CRIMSON Sauce, slaw, pickles, melted American cheese , over a bed of CRIMSON fries
CRIMSON FRIES$5.00
seasoned fries
Bangin Buns image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Bangin Buns

12154 Artesia Blvd, Artesia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bun$7.49
(1) Nashville-style tender slider served w/ slaw, pickles, bangin sauce, and fries.
Bangin Fries$9.99
(2) Nashville-style tenders chopped ontop of fries w/coleslaw, pickles, bangin sauce.
#3 Bun & Tender Combo: 1 Bun + 1 Tender with Fries$13.19
(2) Nashville-style tenders; one in a bun & one tender w/ french fries and bangin sauce.
Yantra image

FRENCH FRIES

Yantra

18511 Pioneer Blvd, Artesia

Avg 4.5 (312 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Malai Kofta$16.00
Potatoes and paneer dumplings, sundried tomatoes, makhni gravy. Served with rice
Apollo Fish$13.00
Spicy battered fish fillet marinated with ginger, garlic, lemon juice and
spices stir-fried Hyderabadi style
Onion Kulcha$4.00
Tribos Peri Peri Chicken image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Tribos Peri Peri Chicken

18001 Pioneer Blvd. Unit D, Artesia

Avg 4.5 (276 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Tenders
'Flame Grilled' (not breaded) Chicken Tenderloins with your choice of peri peri flavor.
Quarter Chicken - Dark$7.99
Dark meat. 'Flame Grilled' with your choice of peri peri flavor.
Tribos Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Crispy 'Lightly Fried' Chicken topped with pickles, perimayo sauce & coleslaw. On Brioche bun.
L.A. Brisket image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

L.A. Brisket

18189 Pioneer Blvd, ARTESIA

Avg 4.5 (1648 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brisket Bowl$14.49
Brisket over steamed jasmine garlic rice, accompanied by our L.A. Slaw and a side of Salsa Verde
5 BRISKET$14.49
Brisket snuggled in a roll, with our famous salsa verde, chipotle cream, cotija cheese,
and fresh tomatoes, peppers, and onions
101 BRISKET$14.49
Brisket snuggled in a roll, with garlic aioli, mustard, gruyere cheese, carmelized onion, and L.A. Slaw
Tastea image

 

Tastea

18174 Pioneer Blvd., Artesia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
20oz Bootea Shaker
Banner pic

 

Sunright Tea Studio

12146 South Street Ste B, Artesia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Matcha Oolong Milk Tea$5.25
Premium matcha from Japan layered with our roasted oolong milk tea
Thai Milk Tea$4.75
Classic Thai tea combined with our signature house milk
Strawberry Frostie$5.95
Fresh strawberries perfectly ice-blended with our house made sea-salt cheese foam. (Caffeine Free)
Banner pic

 

Cafe 86- Artesia

11610 South Street, Artesia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ube Crinkles$2.95
Soft and delicate ube cookie with a crackling of powdered sugar on top!
Upside Down Halo Halo$7.75
Signature Ube base Halo Halo. Includes Coconut Jellies, Jack Fruit, Boba, Frosted Flakes, Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream and Flan.
Milo Cupcake$3.99
Chocolate Fudge Cupcake with Milo Whipped Cream
