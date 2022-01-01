Artesia restaurants you'll love
Crimson Coward
11938 1/2 south st, Artesia
Popular items
3 Tenders
$11.00
3 tenders served with bread and pickles
Joey-Eat-Fries
$15.00
boneless breast, CRIMSON Sauce, slaw, pickles, melted American cheese , over a bed of CRIMSON fries
CRIMSON FRIES
$5.00
seasoned fries
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Bangin Buns
12154 Artesia Blvd, Artesia
Popular items
Bun
$7.49
(1) Nashville-style tender slider served w/ slaw, pickles, bangin sauce, and fries.
Bangin Fries
$9.99
(2) Nashville-style tenders chopped ontop of fries w/coleslaw, pickles, bangin sauce.
#3 Bun & Tender Combo: 1 Bun + 1 Tender with Fries
$13.19
(2) Nashville-style tenders; one in a bun & one tender w/ french fries and bangin sauce.
FRENCH FRIES
Yantra
18511 Pioneer Blvd, Artesia
Popular items
Malai Kofta
$16.00
Potatoes and paneer dumplings, sundried tomatoes, makhni gravy. Served with rice
Apollo Fish
$13.00
Spicy battered fish fillet marinated with ginger, garlic, lemon juice and
spices stir-fried Hyderabadi style
Onion Kulcha
$4.00
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Tribos Peri Peri Chicken
18001 Pioneer Blvd. Unit D, Artesia
Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
'Flame Grilled' (not breaded) Chicken Tenderloins with your choice of peri peri flavor.
Quarter Chicken - Dark
$7.99
Dark meat. 'Flame Grilled' with your choice of peri peri flavor.
Tribos Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$9.99
Crispy 'Lightly Fried' Chicken topped with pickles, perimayo sauce & coleslaw. On Brioche bun.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
L.A. Brisket
18189 Pioneer Blvd, ARTESIA
Popular items
Brisket Bowl
$14.49
Brisket over steamed jasmine garlic rice, accompanied by our L.A. Slaw and a side of Salsa Verde
5 BRISKET
$14.49
Brisket snuggled in a roll, with our famous salsa verde, chipotle cream, cotija cheese,
and fresh tomatoes, peppers, and onions
101 BRISKET
$14.49
Brisket snuggled in a roll, with garlic aioli, mustard, gruyere cheese, carmelized onion, and L.A. Slaw
Sunright Tea Studio
12146 South Street Ste B, Artesia
Popular items
Matcha Oolong Milk Tea
$5.25
Premium matcha from Japan layered with our roasted oolong milk tea
Thai Milk Tea
$4.75
Classic Thai tea combined with our signature house milk
Strawberry Frostie
$5.95
Fresh strawberries perfectly ice-blended with our house made sea-salt cheese foam. (Caffeine Free)
Cafe 86- Artesia
11610 South Street, Artesia
Popular items
Ube Crinkles
$2.95
Soft and delicate ube cookie with a crackling of powdered sugar on top!
Upside Down Halo Halo
$7.75
Signature Ube base Halo Halo. Includes Coconut Jellies, Jack Fruit, Boba, Frosted Flakes, Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream and Flan.
Milo Cupcake
$3.99
Chocolate Fudge Cupcake with Milo Whipped Cream