Biryani in Artesia

Artesia restaurants
Artesia restaurants that serve biryani

Yantra image

FRENCH FRIES

Yantra Kitchen

18511 Pioneer Blvd, Artesia

Avg 4.5 (312 reviews)
Takeout
Gilafi Dum Biryani$14.00
Chicken Biryani$16.00
Lamb Biryani$17.00
More about Yantra Kitchen
Item pic

 

Paradise Biryani Pointe, Artesia

18158 Pioneer Boulevard, Artesia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PARADISE SPECIAL PANEER DUM BIRYANI - FAMILY PACK$38.99
**Comes with your ONE choice of Appetizer (Gobi65 / Gobi Machuria)
CHICKEN DUM BIRYANI - FAMILY PACK$40.99
*****Comes with your ONE choice of Appetizer (Gobi65 / Gobi Machuria / Chicken 65 / Chilli Chicken / Chicken Manchurian)
FPK BONELESS BIRYANI$36.99
*****Comes with your ONE choice of Appetizer (Gobi65 / Gobi Machuria / Chicken 65 / Chilli Chicken / Chicken Manchurian)
More about Paradise Biryani Pointe, Artesia

