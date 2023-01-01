Chicken tikka in Artesia
Artesia restaurants that serve chicken tikka
Yantra Kitchen
18511 Pioneer Blvd, Artesia
|Trio of Chicken Tikka
|$18.00
Red, green and white morsels of tandoori chicken breast marinated
in our house spices and yogurt
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$18.00
Tomato creamed based gravy with fenu Greek leaves with your choice of Chicken, Lamb, Goat, Seasonal fish, Shrimp or Paneer. Served with Rice
Paradise Biryani Pointe, Artesia
18158 Pioneer Boulevard, Artesia
|CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
|$13.99
Boneless pieces of chicken tikka cooked in rich tomato sauce sweetned by honey & topped with cream and butter.
|CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
|$15.99
