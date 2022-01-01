Pudding in Artesia
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Bangin Buns
12154 Artesia Blvd, Artesia
|Banana Pudding
|$4.99
(1) Serving of our famous (house) banana pudding w/nilla wafers and bananas inside.
Sunright Tea Studio
12146 South Street Ste B, Artesia
|Hot Pudding Boba Milk
|$5.45
|Cream Pudding Milk Tea
|$5.50
Ceylon milk tea combined with our silky and smooth house-made cream pudding
|Pudding Boba Milk
|$5.75
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with pudding and boba (Caffeine free)
Cafe 86- Artesia
11610 South Street, Artesia
|Halo Halo Bread Pudding
|$5.45
Buttery cubes of bread soaked in an ube coconut custard and mixed in with bananas and jackfruit to make our delicious halo halo bread pudding. Served warm with a scoop of Ube Ice Cream.
Instructions: If this is a to go order and will be given to you cold. We recommend that you heat up the bread pudding for 20 - 30 seconds before serving and adding the Ube ice cream provided with dessert.