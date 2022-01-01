Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Artesia

Artesia restaurants
Artesia restaurants that serve pudding

Banana Pudding image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Bangin Buns

12154 Artesia Blvd, Artesia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Pudding$4.99
(1) Serving of our famous (house) banana pudding w/nilla wafers and bananas inside.
Cream Pudding Milk Tea image

 

Sunright Tea Studio

12146 South Street Ste B, Artesia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Pudding Boba Milk$5.45
Cream Pudding Milk Tea$5.50
Ceylon milk tea combined with our silky and smooth house-made cream pudding
Pudding Boba Milk$5.75
Fresh milk sweetened with our house-made brown sugar syrup and served with pudding and boba (Caffeine free)
Item pic

 

Cafe 86- Artesia

11610 South Street, Artesia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Halo Halo Bread Pudding$5.45
Buttery cubes of bread soaked in an ube coconut custard and mixed in with bananas and jackfruit to make our delicious halo halo bread pudding. Served warm with a scoop of Ube Ice Cream.
Instructions: If this is a to go order and will be given to you cold. We recommend that you heat up the bread pudding for 20 - 30 seconds before serving and adding the Ube ice cream provided with dessert.
