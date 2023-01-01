Tikka masala in Artesia
Artesia restaurants that serve tikka masala
More about Yantra Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES
Yantra Kitchen
18511 Pioneer Blvd, Artesia
|Paneer Tikka Masala
|$17.00
|Lamb Tikka Masala
|$20.00
|Fish Tikka Masala
|$20.00
More about Paradise Biryani Pointe, Artesia
Paradise Biryani Pointe, Artesia
18158 Pioneer Boulevard, Artesia
|CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
|$13.99
Boneless pieces of chicken tikka cooked in rich tomato sauce sweetned by honey & topped with cream and butter.
|PANEER TIKKA MASALA
|$15.99
Fresh Indian cheese cubes cooked in special gravy with cream.
|CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
|$15.99
Boneless pieces of chicken tikka cooked in rich tomato sauce sweetned by honey & topped with cream and butter.