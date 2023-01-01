Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tikka masala in Artesia

Artesia restaurants
Artesia restaurants that serve tikka masala

Yantra image

Yantra Kitchen

18511 Pioneer Blvd, Artesia

Avg 4.5 (312 reviews)
Takeout
Paneer Tikka Masala$17.00
Lamb Tikka Masala$20.00
Fish Tikka Masala$20.00
More about Yantra Kitchen
Item pic

 

Paradise Biryani Pointe, Artesia

18158 Pioneer Boulevard, Artesia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA$13.99
Boneless pieces of chicken tikka cooked in rich tomato sauce sweetned by honey & topped with cream and butter.
PANEER TIKKA MASALA$15.99
Fresh Indian cheese cubes cooked in special gravy with cream.
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA$15.99
Boneless pieces of chicken tikka cooked in rich tomato sauce sweetned by honey & topped with cream and butter.
More about Paradise Biryani Pointe, Artesia

