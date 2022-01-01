Arthur & Sons NYC Italian
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
38 8th avenue
New york, NY 10019
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
38 8th avenue, New york NY 10019
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Sush1
Come in and enjoy!
Don Angie
Chefs Angie Rito and Scott Tacinelli always dreamed of opening a small, special place where they could really showcase their unique style of modern Italian American cuisine. That vision comes to fruition at Don Angie.
The Waverly Inn
The Waverly Inn is a premiere Classic American restaurant focusing on the freshest local cuisine, an award-winning wine list and the highest quality service in one of NYC’s most iconic dining locations. We strive to make every guest experience timeless New York hospitality.
Salinas
Come in and enjoy!