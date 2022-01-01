Artichoke Basille's Pizza - Hartford
Come in and enjoy!
114 Asylum Ave
Location
114 Asylum Ave
Hartford CT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Four Dads Pub DOWNTOWN
Powered by Rock n Roll
Max Downtown
For over 20 years we’ve served up award-winning food and hospitality at our flagship restaurant in the center of Hartford. We’ve grown with this vibrant city and as it continues to evolve, we’re doing the same. When you walk through our doors you’ll find a classic fine dining menu set against a modern, relaxed atmosphere. If you share our love of great food, stop in for a meal you won’t forget.
Trumbull Kitchen
Hartford's most eclectic restaurant
The Russell Restaurant Group
The Russell Caribbean Authentic Experience. Over 16 years of service in downtown Hartford, Experience the flavors
of the islands where food, cocktails and service is our culture. Now also open in West Hartford