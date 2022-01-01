Go
Artichoke Pizza

Pizzaiolos, cousins and best friends, Francis Garcia and Sal Basille opened Artichoke Basille's® on 14th St. in 2008. Having gotten their hands into the business early working at their family's restaurant, Basille's in Staten Island, the boys and their pizza shop have made more than a name for themselves in Manhattan.
Since launching Artichoke Basille's®, they have scored articles in The New York Times, The New York Post, and numerous other food blogs, websites and publications. Their never-ending line of devoted Artichoke Basille's® fans includes the likes of Keith Richards and Momofuku's David Chang.

59 Fifth Avenue

Location

59 Fifth Avenue

Brooklyn NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 4:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 4:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 4:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
