Artichoke Pizza
Pizzaiolos, cousins and best friends, Francis Garcia and Sal Basille opened Artichoke Basille's® on 14th St. in 2008. Having gotten their hands into the business early working at their family's restaurant, Basille's in Staten Island, the boys and their pizza shop have made more than a name for themselves in Manhattan.
Since launching Artichoke Basille's®, they have scored articles in The New York Times, The New York Post, and numerous other food blogs, websites and publications. Their never-ending line of devoted Artichoke Basille's® fans includes the likes of Keith Richards and Momofuku's David Chang.
59 Fifth Avenue
Location
59 Fifth Avenue
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 4:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 4:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 4:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Tiny's Cantina
Come in and enjoy!
INSA
Come in and enjoy!
Black Iron Burger
Automatic 18% Gratuity on Tables 5 People or less.
Automatic 20% Gratuity on Tables 6 People or more.
Harlem Shake Park Slope
Burgers, shakes, and good times, now the Brooklyn way!