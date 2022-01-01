Go
Toast

Article 24

Monday thru Friday
Dine-Inside or Outside & Contactless
Takeout 3pm - 9:30pm
Saturday Dine-In or Outside & Contactless Takeout 12pm-9:30pm
Sunday Dine-Inside or Outside & Contactless Takeout 11am-4pm

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

458 Western Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (551 reviews)

Popular Items

Truffle Brussels$14.00
Truffle Oil, parmesan cheese, balsamic glaze
Black Bean Burger$16.00
shredded lettuce, tomato, Guacamole, sriracha aioli
Fish and Chips$21.00
beer battered cod, cole slaw, house tartar sauce, shoestring fries
Yaki Udon$18.00
Udon noodles, mushrooms, bok choy, scallions, bell pepper, sweet chili glaze
Chicken Sammy$17.00
Fried Chicken Thigh, Slaw, Ranch Dressing, Dill Pickles (add choice of sauce)
Pretzel$9.00
Warm Jumbo Pretzel , House Mustard, Pub Cheese
Baja Fish Tacos$14.00
3 tacos, fried cod, slaw, pico de gallo, spicy aioli
A24 Burger$17.00
American cheese, iceberg, beefsteak tomato, dill pickle, house special sauce, brioche bun
Sweet Tea Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Fried sweet tea brined chicken thigh, honey mustard, lettuce, red onion, cheddar cheese, dill pickle, brioche bun
Side Guacamole$2.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

458 Western Ave

Brighton MA

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pavement Coffeehouse | Brighton

No reviews yet

This is where the magic happens. Brighton is our HQ where we roast our craft coffee and bake our homemade bagels.

Perillas - Brighton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blackbird Doughnuts®

No reviews yet

Your order will be ready for pick up at your CHOSEN LOCATION and selected time, listed below for reference.

Blackbird Doughnuts® Holton Street

No reviews yet

2019 BEST OF BOSTON -
BEST DOUGHNUTS. Please make sure you are respecting 6ft of social distance while waiting in line to pick up your order.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston