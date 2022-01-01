Article 24
Monday thru Friday
Dine-Inside or Outside & Contactless
Takeout 3pm - 9:30pm
Saturday Dine-In or Outside & Contactless Takeout 12pm-9:30pm
Sunday Dine-Inside or Outside & Contactless Takeout 11am-4pm
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • PIZZA • FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
458 Western Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
458 Western Ave
Brighton MA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Pavement Coffeehouse | Brighton
This is where the magic happens. Brighton is our HQ where we roast our craft coffee and bake our homemade bagels.
Perillas - Brighton
Come in and enjoy!
Blackbird Doughnuts®
Your order will be ready for pick up at your CHOSEN LOCATION and selected time, listed below for reference.
Blackbird Doughnuts® Holton Street
2019 BEST OF BOSTON -
BEST DOUGHNUTS. Please make sure you are respecting 6ft of social distance while waiting in line to pick up your order.