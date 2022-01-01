Artie's Fish Market
Artie's Fish Market has been supplying Island Park and the surrounding area - and our own restaurant! - for over 40 years. Come by and check out our stock of the finest restaurant quality seafood on Long Island.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
4257 austin blvd • $$
4257 austin blvd
island park NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
