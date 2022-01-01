Go
Artifact Cider Project

Using advanced fermentation practices, alongside thoughtful sourcing and the creative application of northeast apples, we make ciders that are new and boundary-pushing, but still true to the art of cidermaking.

438 Massachusetts Ave

Popular Items

Pork Gyoza$8.00
Four on the Floor 750ml$20.00
No New Friends (4-Pack)$14.00
ABV 5.8% | Bold, tart, and effervescent | Made with cranberries
By Any Other Name (4-Pack)$14.00
ABV 6.0% | Dry, crisp, and pink | Made with blueberries
Onsen Egg$1.00
Bramley Baldwin 375ml$10.00
Magic Hour (4-Pack)$12.00
ABV 5.2% | Light and golden | Made with our house culture and tannic fruit
Slow Down (4-Pack)$12.00
ABV 6.0% | Fresh, citrusy, and dry | 100% Northeast McIntosh
Feels Like Home (4-Pack)$12.00
ABV 5.4% | Fruity and unfiltered | Fermented on rum-soaked oak chips
Butter Mochi$8.00
Location

Cambridge MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
