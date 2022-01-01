Go
Artifact Cider Project

Visit us at our taproom in Florence, located on-site at our state-of-the-art production cellar. Enjoy pints + flights of our ciders and cellar projects, along with snacks by our friends at Wheelhouse.

Magic Hour (4-Pack)$12.00
ABV 5.2% | Light and golden | Made with our house culture and tannic fruit
Wild Thing (4-Pack)$12.00
ABV 5.4% | Juicy and tart | 100% Northeast McIntosh
Pick Your Own (4-Pack)$14.00
Make your own 4 pack by choosing from the below options
2017 Four on the Floor (750 ml bottle)$15.00
CELLAR PROJECT| ABV 7.4%| Scott Farm (VT), Roxbury Russet, Redfield, American Foxwelp, McIntosh. Notes of white flowers, Asian pear, and lactic kick
Redfield (4-Pack, 12 oz cans)$15.00
Redfield (4-Pack)
ABV 6.0% | Blush and sparkling | 100% Redfield, second fermentation in the can for added effervescence
Location

34 N Maple St Unit #15

Florence MA

Sunday1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
