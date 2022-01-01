Go
Artifact Coffee

Fresh & local food, every day for breakfast & lunch. Direct Trade coffee & tea.

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

1500 Union Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (1343 reviews)

Popular Items

Chocolate Chip Cookie w\\ Oats$3.00
oatmeal$5.00
autumn fruit compote, granola & maple
morning coffee$2.75
latte$4.75
poncho & lefty$7.25
black bean spread, sunny side up egg, bacon, cilantro, pickled onions, fish pepper mayo on a griddled English muffin
sour cream coffee cake w/ fruit jam$3.50
japanese iced coffee$3.50
ham jam$9.00
egg, cheddar, city ham, kale, pepper jelly on AC buttermilk biscuit
egg & cheddar$5.00
egg is scrambled & folded
cold brew$4.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1500 Union Ave

Baltimore MD

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
