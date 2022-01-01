Artifact Coffee
Fresh & local food, every day for breakfast & lunch. Direct Trade coffee & tea.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
1500 Union Ave • $$
1500 Union Ave
Baltimore MD
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
