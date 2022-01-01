Artisan Restaurant, Tavern & Garden
Artisan Restaurant celebrates the abundance of agriculture and food craftspeople that we are so lucky to have in our neighborhood. Top chefs the world over source from the very farms and artisans that hand deliver to our kitchen door. From this base of simple and authentic ingredients, Chef Erin Bevan creates abundant and wholesome dishes that appeal to all palettes. Menus change seasonally and garden seating is available during warmer seasons.
21 West St • $$
1846 Tavern - Menu by Chef Milton Galarza
Attached to a charming Inn listed on the Registry of Historic Places and located in the picturesque Deerfield Valley of Southern Vermont, the 1846 Tavern is a year round Restaurant and Bar featuring a chef inspired menu, an extensive freshly stocked raw bar, and many different, frequently changing fresh craft beers on tap. Weather permitting, we also have comfortable outdoor seating with fire pits in the midst of vegetable and flower gardens and landscaped grounds. We often have live music on weekends and during the week in the ski season. The Inn and Restaurant are situated right between two very popular ski and winter sports destinations, Mount Snow and Haystack Mountain and we are less than a half hour south of Stratton Mountain.