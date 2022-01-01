Go
Toast
  • /
  • Newfane
  • /
  • Artisan Restaurant, Tavern & Garden

Artisan Restaurant, Tavern & Garden

Artisan Restaurant celebrates the abundance of agriculture and food craftspeople that we are so lucky to have in our neighborhood. Top chefs the world over source from the very farms and artisans that hand deliver to our kitchen door. From this base of simple and authentic ingredients, Chef Erin Bevan creates abundant and wholesome dishes that appeal to all palettes. Menus change seasonally and garden seating is available during warmer seasons.

FRENCH FRIES

21 West St • $$

Avg 4.9 (506 reviews)

Popular Items

Summer Grill$19.00
Choice of: falafel, grilled lamb, or chicken kebab, quinoa tabbouleh, hummus, tzatziki, cracked olives, grilled naan
TAKE OUT
Food will be served in 'to-go' boxes.
If you need utensils please ask in the comment box.
Fish & Chips$15.00
North Atlantic cod, hand cut fries,
tartar, lemon
Ancient Grains Salad$11.00
Red quinoa, local brassicas, Gilfeather turnip, chick peas, frisee, lemon, olive oil, herbs from our garden
Mac & Cheese$10.00
Cavatappi pasta, Cabot sharp cheddar, gratin
Four Columns Burger$14.00
Black angus beef, Cabot Cheddar,
spicy mayo, red onion jam, arugula
toasted Portuguese roll, hand cut fries
EAT IN THE GARDEN
Your order will be served on real plates with silverware, cloth napkins and any drinks in glassware etc. We just ask that you clear your own table into the designated plastic tubs afterwards.
Farmers Salad (small)$6.00
Dutton's greens, shaved seasonal fruit & vegetables, sunflower seeds, apple cider vinaigrette
Farmers Salad (large)$8.00
Mixed heirloom greens, shaved local apple, carrot, radish, sunflower seeds, quince vinaigrette or house made ranch
Fried Chicken$14.00
Buttermilk fried chicken thighs, served with mashed potatoes & gravy, coleslaw, and cookies for dessert.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

21 West St

Newfane VT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kampfires

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fire Arts Cafe & Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rollin' 'Stone

No reviews yet

Whetstone's Mobile Food Truck and Bier Garten

1846 Tavern - Menu by Chef Milton Galarza

No reviews yet

Attached to a charming Inn listed on the Registry of Historic Places and located in the picturesque Deerfield Valley of Southern Vermont, the 1846 Tavern is a year round Restaurant and Bar featuring a chef inspired menu, an extensive freshly stocked raw bar, and many different, frequently changing fresh craft beers on tap. Weather permitting, we also have comfortable outdoor seating with fire pits in the midst of vegetable and flower gardens and landscaped grounds. We often have live music on weekends and during the week in the ski season. The Inn and Restaurant are situated right between two very popular ski and winter sports destinations, Mount Snow and Haystack Mountain and we are less than a half hour south of Stratton Mountain.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston