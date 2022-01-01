Go
Artisanal Burger Co

ABC Artisanal Burger Company in Manchester, CT serves up fresh, handcrafted burgers made from the best local ingredients. We source our ingredients locally whenever possible and all dishes are prepared in house. Our careful attention to each step of the process gives you the best quality in flavors and creates mouthwatering dishes that you can't find anywhere else. We have a variety of milkshakes from traditional, not so traditional, spiked, and our instagram-worthy Crazy Shakes.

1436 Pleasant Valley Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Triple B$15.50
8oz Creekstone Burger | Brioche Roll | BBQ Sauce | Smoked Bleu Cheese | Applewood Smoked Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | **Contains Dairy & Gluten & Onion**
Southwest Salad$9.95
Romaine Hearts | Black Bean Salsa | Pico de Gallo | Cheddar Cheese | Tortilla Chips | Chipotle Ranch Dressing | ** Contains Dairy & Gluten**
Pretzel$10.95
Colossal Brioche Pretzel | Cheddar Cheese Sauce | Sriracha Aioli **Contains Gluten & Dairy**
8 oz Burger$13.95
8oz Creekstone Burger | Potato Roll | Lettuce | Tomato | **Contains Dairy & Gluten**
5 oz Burger$11.50
5oz Creekstone Burger | Potato Roll | Lettuce | Tomato | **Contains Dairy & Gluten**
Dry Age Burger$16.95
8oz Dry Aged Burger | Brioche Roll | Guinness Butter | Caramelized Onions | Garlic Aioli | **Contains Dairy & Gluten**
ABC$14.50
8oz Creekstone Burger | Brioche Roll | Merkt's Cheddar | Aioli | Lettuce | Tomato **Contains Dairy & Gluten**
Brussels Sprouts$9.95
Crispy Brussels Sprouts | Bacon Lardons | Sherry Vinaigrette | **Possible Gluten from Shared Fryer**
Caesar Salad$7.95
Crisp Romaine Hearts | Parmesan | Croutons | Caesar Dressing | **Contains Gluten & Dairy**
Americana$15.50
8oz Creekstone Burger | Brioche Roll | American Cheese | Caramelized Onions | Applewood Smoked Bacon | **Contains Dairy & Gluten**
Location

Manchester CT

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

