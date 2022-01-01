Artisan Heat Bistro

Go
Popular Items

Black & Blue Burger$12.99
Fresh Braveheart Black Angus Beef Burger cooked to perfection and Sprinkled with our Signature Blackened Seasoning. Blanketed with our Rich Blue Cheese and lightly topped with freshly Sauteed Onions presented on our beautiful Brioche Bun.
Bella-Classico$10.00
Our Spin on a Margherita style pizza. Served on our amazing Freshly Made Crust with our signature Artisanal Red Sauce topped with Premium Mozzarella, Basil Pesto, Sundried Tomatoes and then finished with Fresh Basil and a drizzle of EVOO, bringing out the beautiful Neapolitan flavors in every bite.
Four-Maggio$13.00
Served on our Freshly made crust, this blend of Asiago, Premium Mozzarella, Pecorino-Romano, and Provolone cheese atop our Artisanal Red Sauce is bound to make any cheese lover go wild.
Twisted Chicken$14.00
Served on our delicious crust, this pizza brings the heat back to the kitchen. A spicy mix of Buffalo sauce, Blue Cheese, Premium Mozzarella, Bacon, Braised Chicken Thigh, Red Onions, and Red Pepper Flakes is going to light a fire in your belly and leave you wanting more! More pizza and more water...
Market Garden$14.00
Served on our delicious fresh crust with Artisanal Red Sauce, topped with Asiago and Premium Mozzarella, Baby Arugula, Artichoke hearts, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Caramelized Onions, and Roasted Bell Peppers will make you want to till up your back yard and plant a garden of your own.
Classic Burger$11.99
Fresh Braveheart Black Angus Beef Burger cooked to perfection and Sprinkled with our Signature Spice Blend. Blanketed with Sharp Cheddar Cheese and layered up with fresh Lettuce, Tomato and Onion presented on our beautiful Brioche Bun.
Butcher Block$17.00
ARTISAN HEAT, WE HAVE THE...... oh wait, not our slogan. But it might as well be with this meat lovers dream. Capicola, Italian Sausage, Prosciutto, and Sopressata served on our delicious crust. Meat isn't the only thing that comes on this pizza. It also comes with Premium Mozzarella cheese and Peppadew Peppers then sprinkled with our signature herb blend to finish.
The Controversy$15.00
Welcome to the "DARK SIDE" Pineapple does belong on Pizza. This delicious take on a traditional Hawaiian pizza is bound to leave you coming back for more. Atop this pizza comes Canadian Bacon and Capicola Ham yes we have both, Caramelized Onion, Pineapple, Premium Mozzarella, Provolone and Pecorino-Romano cheeses, drizzled with Balsamic Glaze, served on our crispy delicious crust with Artisanal Red Sauce.
High Standard$16.00
The High Standard is served on our signature delicious crust covered with our artisanal red sauce. It is then topped with Premium Mozzarella and Provolone Cheeses then layered with artisanal Pepperoni and Sopressata (Salami) followed by a dusting of Tuscany Spice Blend.
Clean Slate$15.00
Who doesn't love copious amounts of cheese on top of a delicious home made Alfredo sauce? With the addition of a spicy Sriracha sauce! Premium Mozzarella, Pecorino-Romano, Braised Chicken Thigh, dusted with a Cajun Spice Blend, on the most amazing fresh crust. Treat yourself!
