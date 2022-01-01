Artisan Heat Bistro

ARTISAN HEAT, WE HAVE THE...... oh wait, not our slogan. But it might as well be with this meat lovers dream. Capicola, Italian Sausage, Prosciutto, and Sopressata served on our delicious crust. Meat isn't the only thing that comes on this pizza. It also comes with Premium Mozzarella cheese and Peppadew Peppers then sprinkled with our signature herb blend to finish.

