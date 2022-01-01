Go
Artisan's Restaurant & Brewery

Warm, casual spot offering classic, homemade Italian & Mediterranean plates plus wine & craft beers.
Currently offering Curbside Pickup & Delivery as well as Outdoor Dining

1171 HOOPER AVENUE

Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Bacon, honey, hot sauce
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Garden Salad$12.00
Fresh greens, toasted almonds, pecorino, grape tomato and croutons
Signature Bacon Bleu Cheeseburger$16.00
House bleu cheese, North Country Smokehouse bacon, Bibb lettuce and tomato
Chicken Fingers$13.00
ChixFingers
Tres Leches$10.00
Pasta Fagioli - Pint$8.00
Penne Vodka$20.00
Crispy Goat Cheese Salad$14.00
Mesclun, pistachio, roasted tomato, cabernet sauvignon vinaigrette
Caesar Salad$13.00
Romaine, house dressing, croutons, grape tomato, shaved grana Padano
TOMS RIVER NJ

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
