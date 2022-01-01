Peavine Taphouse
A “one-off” food and entertainment venue that sparks community
fellowship and fosters loyalty thanks to world-class events,
casual dining and diversity-based hospitality excellence.
7665 Town Square Way Suite 101
Popular Items
Location
Reno NV
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
