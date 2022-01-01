Go
Peavine Taphouse

A “one-off” food and entertainment venue that sparks community
fellowship and fosters loyalty thanks to world-class events,
casual dining and diversity-based hospitality excellence.

7665 Town Square Way Suite 101

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Caesar$12.00
romaine, parmesan, crouton, caesar dressing
Wings$15.00
Lemon Pepper, BBQ, Bourbon Glaze, Buffalo, Sesame Ginger*, Garlic Parmesan*, or Thai Curry*
*= sauce on side option not available
B.Y.O. 12"$15.00
Boneless Wings$12.00
gluten free breaded chicken, carrot, celery
choice of flavors: bbq, buffalo,
bourbon glaze, teriyaki, garlic parmesan,
cajun (dry rub), or lemon pepper (dry rub)
Greek Salad$13.00
mixed greens, grape tomato, red onion, cucumber, baby bell pepper,
kalamata olive, feta, greek vinaigrette
12" Plain Jane$16.00
red sauce, mixed cheese
16" Kitchen Sink$28.00
red sauce, mixed cheese, pepperoni, italian sausage, salami, crimini mushrooms, black olive, red onion, baby bell pepper, artichoke
16" Pepperoni$22.00
red sauce, mixed cheese, pepperoni
B.Y.O 16"$19.00
16" Carnivore$24.00
red sauce, mixed cheese, pepperoni, italian sausage, salami, canadian bacon
Location

7665 Town Square Way Suite 101

Reno NV

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
