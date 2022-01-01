Go
Artistic Pizzeria

Located in the historic district of Doylestown Borough, PA since 2013. We look forward to serving you. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

WRAPS • PIZZA • PASTA

12 W. State Street • $$

Avg 4 (21 reviews)

Popular Items

French Fries w/ WHIZ$4.50
10" Cauliflower Pizza$10.50
10" Cauliflower Crust (Gluten Free) is prepared with our pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese. Additional toppings extra. If you prefer no sauce, simply tell us in the special notes section.
French Fries$4.00
Personal Cheese Pizza$11.00
Large Cheese Pizza$14.50
Cheesesteak$8.25
(12) Wings$10.60
Garlic Knots
Chicken Tenders (6)$8.75
Mozzarella Sticks (5)$6.25

Location

12 W. State Street

Doylestown PA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
