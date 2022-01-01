Artivem Mead Co.
Artivem Mead Co. is a small artisan meadery focused on making real-life connections and creating world-class mead.
1211 Granary Ave #127
Bellingham WA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
