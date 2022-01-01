Go
Toast

Arts Pub

A sports bar with great food!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

809 E Kalamazoo St • $$

Avg 4.3 (255 reviews)

Popular Items

Med Wings$17.00
16 of our house smoked bone-in chicken wings tossed in your choice of no more than 2 sauces
BYO Large$17.00
Small Wings$12.00
8 of our house smoked bone-in chicken wings tossed in choice of one sauce
Large Wings$23.00
24 of our house smoked bone-in chicken wings tossed in your choice of no more than 3 sauces
BYO Medium$14.00
Hotzarella Sticks$8.00
jalapeno crusted mozzarella sticks served with choice of dip sauce
Dragon Bread$9.00
arts cheese blend baked atop a signature dough with your choice of dip sauce
Small Boneless$11.00
8 boneless chicken wings tossed in your choice of one sauce
Med Boneless$16.00
16 boneless chicken wings tossed in your choice of no more than two sauces
Cobb Salad$10.00
romaine, ham, bacon, hard boiled eggs, tomato, cheddar, croutons, bleu cheese crumbles & avocado. served with your choice of dressing
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Sports
Happy Hour
Cozy
Restroom
Groups
Delivery
Fast Service
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

809 E Kalamazoo St

Lansing MI

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Goodfellas Bagel Deli

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

American Fifth Spirits

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Social Sloth Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bowdies Chophouse

No reviews yet

Prime steaks, handcrafted cocktails and elaborate wine menu.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston