Go
Toast

Art's Pizza

Anderson's best since 1956

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

2027 Broadway St • $$

Avg 4.6 (880 reviews)

Popular Items

Roast Beef$8.45
Our famous Roast Beef served hot in our rich Italian Broth with Green Peppers
Cheese Sauce$0.70
Garlic Bread w/Cheese$4.70
Garlic toast covered in Mozzarella dashed with oregano and it comes with a cup of marinara sauce.
Boneless Wings$6.50
X-Large Pepperoni Pizza$23.75
Bread Sticks$4.20
Chicken Bacon Ranch$7.95
Chicken Breast strips, Bacon, Italian Ranch, Onion and covered in a Monterey Jack/Cheddar blend
Large Around The World Pizza$22.00
Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Green Olives, Onion
X-Large Around The World Pizza$27.25
Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Pepperoni, Green Olives, Onion
Stromboli$8.45
Served open with our tomato sauce topped with Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper and Pepperoni covered with cheese
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

2027 Broadway St

Anderson IN

Sunday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Oakley Brothers Distillery

No reviews yet

Small Batch distillery specializing in craft cocktail featuring our house made spirits. We also have an on site kitchen to offer food for guests. 21 and older establishment.

La Nueva Charreada

No reviews yet

Bienvenidos amigos

1925 PubHouse at Grandview

No reviews yet

1925 PubHouse offers an Excellent American Dining Menu Available for Dine In, Carryout/Curbside or Delivery! Classic Favorites include our Breaded Tenderloins, Half Pound Burgers, Jumbo Chicken Tenders, Loaded Potato Skins, Lobster Rolls, Porterhouse Pork Chop, Salmon, Fresh Salads and Homemade Pies!

The Toast Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston