ArtsRiot

Destroy Apathy

FRENCH FRIES

400 Pine St • $$

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)

Mexico City$15.00
Fried Chicken, Cheddar, Avocado Crema,
Pickled jalapenos, Lettuce
Banh Mi$14.00
Crispy Tofu, Veganaise, Napa Slaw
Side of Greens$4.00
Mezze$16.00
Falafel, Tapenade, Beet Hummus, Marinated Feta,
Olives, Pita, Greens
Riot Fries$8.00
Classic french fries with cilantro garlic oil.
Choice of chili mayo or avocado crema
2 Tofu Skewer$8.00
Thai Peanut & Sesame Marinade with Coconut Risotto Cake & Napa Greens
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
400 Pine St

Burlington VT

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tomgirl is a place where we make colorful recipes, promote health and wellness in our community, spread knowledge and support one another's unlimited potential with healing rainbow foods. From season to season, we obsess over new and nourishing recipes to help you feel your best.
Located in the heart of Burlington, VT serving up breakfast and lunch offerings, superfood smoothies, raw juices, cleanses, and tasty treats!

The Farmhouse Tap & Grill is a farm to table gastropub serving local burgers, charcuterie, cheeses and innovative specials. The tap room offers highly prized beers from Vermont's backyard and beyond. Our full menu is available in our downstairs Parlor bar and our outdoor beer garden for your enjoyment.

hey, you found us. thanks for stopping by for HOT. Coffee & Killer Food. don't ever leave us. we just opened for dine-in but you can still order for take-out, or order on-line to grab from our take-out window. come see us th+fr 7am-1pm and st+su 8am-1pm. ~*mask required to enter, vax required to sit.*~

Penny Cluse & Lucky Next Door
163 Cherry Street
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 399-2121

