Artu

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

6 Prince Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (4023 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Penne$8.00
Sausage Rabe Pizza$17.00
Side Brussel Sprouts$10.00
Pollo Donato$29.00
Margherita Pizza$15.00
Spaghetti W/ Meatballs$22.00
Side Housemade Spaghetti$10.00
Pollo Marsala$23.00
Country Bread$14.00
Rack of Lamb$39.00
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Formal
Groups
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

6 Prince Street

Boston MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 am
