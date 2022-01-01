Arundel Cellars & Brewing Co.

The Skunk and Goat Tavern

No reviews yet

The Skunk & Goat Tavern offers a unique and funky take on the American tavern experience, with focus on craft brews, prohibition-era inspired cocktails and eclectic dishes. Smartly situated in the town square and flavored with a neighborhood vibe, it has become a gathering spot for locals, as well as a destination dining experience for foodies, beverage enthusiasts and travelers, alike.

