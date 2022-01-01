Ceviche in Arvada
Arvada restaurants that serve ceviche
Lady Nomada
7519 Grandview Ave, Arvada
|Ceviche
|$14.00
Snapper, salsa macha, red onion, mango, scallions, cilantro (CONTAINS PEANUTS)
Cochino Taco Arvada
7702 Ralston Road, Arvada
|Ceviche
|$12.00
Lime cured shrimp, cucumber, red onion, pineapple, habanero, avocado and fresh cilantro. Served with jicama slices, house made chips and valentina.
There are no substitutions allowed on this item.