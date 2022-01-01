Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Arvada

Arvada restaurants
Arvada restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Smokin Fins

7600 Grandview Ave, Suite 100, Arvada

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$14.00
48-hour marinated chicken breast, spring mix, tomato, red onion, chipotle aioli, on toasted brioche bun
More about Smokin Fins
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Lot One-Lot Que

13730 West 85th Drive, Arvada

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
grilled chicken with celery, currants, carrots, almonds, yellow curry aioli on naan bread
Fried Chicken Sandwich$17.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, and house buttermilk ranch on a brioche bun, aged white cheddar, peppered bacon
More about Lot One-Lot Que
Bout Time Pub & Grub image

FRENCH FRIES

Bout Time Pub & Grub

5225 W 80th Ave, Arvada

Avg 4.9 (117 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Spicy seared chicken breast topped with cheddar cheese, served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato, red onion and remoulade sauce.
More about Bout Time Pub & Grub

