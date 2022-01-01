Chicken sandwiches in Arvada
Arvada restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Smokin Fins
7600 Grandview Ave, Suite 100, Arvada
|Nashville Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
48-hour marinated chicken breast, spring mix, tomato, red onion, chipotle aioli, on toasted brioche bun
Lot One-Lot Que
13730 West 85th Drive, Arvada
|Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
grilled chicken with celery, currants, carrots, almonds, yellow curry aioli on naan bread
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$17.00
lettuce, tomato, pickles, and house buttermilk ranch on a brioche bun, aged white cheddar, peppered bacon